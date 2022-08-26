Road Safety at Work BC is reminding Merritt drivers to be cautious of the “cone zone,” and protect roadside workers from serious injury or death while on the job. As summer traffic continues to ramp up, including a wave of travellers enjoying the lack of COVID travel restrictions, the organization is urging motorists to slow down and move over.

WorksafeBC statistics show that two roadside workers were killed in workplace accidents last year, with 31 being seriously injured to the point where they had to miss work. Over the past decade, those who work in Cone Zones have seen 221 injuries and 12 deaths.

“Working around traffic is dangerous. Every roadside worker in Merritt and around the Thompson-Nicola deserves to make it home to their family at the end of their shift without injury,” says Trace Acres, spokesperson for the annual Cone Zone safety awareness campaign.

“Cone Zones are there to protect and save lives. Driving too fast and not paying attention in a Cone Zone puts roadside workers at risk. Orange cones are often the only thing separating their workspace from your vehicle.”

According to Road Safety at Work, roadside workers are more than just those on construction or traffic control crews. They include landscapers, municipal workers, tow truck operators, utility workers, movers, and delivery van drivers. According to employment statistics, tens of thousands of British Columbians work in cone zones every year. The Cone Zone campaign looks to protect these workers by reminding them, their employers, and drivers to do their part in limiting workplace injury and death.

Drivers approaching a Cone Zone need to:

Slow down and avoid distractions, like a phone. A distraction of even a few seconds can have life-changing consequences.

Pay attention to temporary road signs, traffic cones, and directions given by a traffic control personnel.

Comply with BC’s Slow Down, Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over to the left lane when safe to do so for any vehicle flashing a red, blue, or amber light. This includes tow trucks, utility vehicles, garbage trucks, and emergency response vehicles.

“When approaching, and also when passing through, a Cone Zone, it is essential that you be vigilant for roadside workers, temporary signage, and emergency or service vehicles. This is a workplace, and those working there deserve our respect and attention,” added Sgt. Patrick Davies, BC Highway Patrol.

“In a Cone Zone, operating your vehicle, and doing so safely, should be your only focus. Remember, a moment’s inattention on your part can have tragic results for a roadside worker!”

Those working in Cone Zones are reminded to stay alert, wear appropriate high-visibility clothing, and report any unsafe working conditions. Employers and contractors working in Cone Zones should conduct risk assessments, and take steps to eliminate or reduce any risks. This includes supervising, training, and equipping staff properly.

The Cone Zone campaign is a joint provincial initiative, administered by Road Safety at Work, a WorkSafeBC funded initiative managed by the Justice Institute of BC. The organization looks to eliminate work-related motor vehicle accidents through preventative measures and education.

For more information, or to get involved, visit www.conezonebc.com.