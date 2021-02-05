BC Hydro finds Super Bowl Sunday will look a lot different this year as most British Columbians will forgo gatherings and stay home to watch the game, increasing overall power use.

A new survey conducted on behalf of BC Hydro finds while almost half of British Columbians plan to watch the Super Bowl this year, more than three-quarters of viewers will be watching from home instead of gathering with family and friends because of COVID-19. This lack of collective watching will likely mean higher electricity use from more screens being watched and more appliances working to prepare Super Bowl snacks.

BC Hydro data shows it is the preparations for hosting – primarily cooking – that impacts electricity use the most on Super Bowl Sunday. While British Columbians are three times more likely to watch the game alone this year, nearly 80 percent will still prepare food to enjoy with the majority using the oven, the most energy-intensive appliance, to cook. The most popular items on the home menu this year are, according to the survey:

Chicken wings (41 percent)

Nachos (40 percent)

Pizza (35 percent)

Ribs (13 percent)

Chili (10 percent)

While 25 percent of viewers indicated they did not plan on watching at home, most of these were still undecided and might forego watching the game all together or end up at home. On Sunday, just 3 per cent will watch from a pub or restaurant, and about 6 per cent will watch from a friend or family member’s home, and many of these viewers live alone. This is down significantly from previous years.

In a ‘normal’ year, about 40 percent said they would gather to attend parties hosted by friends or family, or head out to a restaurant or bar to watch the game. This collective watching meant there were fewer screens on during the game. This year, however, the addition of thousands more individual television screens broadcasting the game will likely mean higher energy use well into the fourth quarter. In fact, about 13percent said they will also be watching and interacting with the game on multiple screens or devices at once, further adding to electricity use.