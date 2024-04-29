Dust off those roller blades, everyone!

The Super Roller Disco is coming to Merritt on Saturday, May 18, from 8 to 11 p.m., at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Featuring a whirlwind of bright colours, flashing lights, shiny fabrics, and of course, a disco ball and disco music, this event promises to bring you back in time.

There are 150 pairs of roller skates available for rent, but attendees are welcome to bring their own.

Whether you’re an experienced roller skater or a newcomer, this disco themed event is the perfect opportunity for all those who are looking for a night of fun.

The Super Roller Disco

When: May 18 – from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Nicola Valley Memorial Arena – 2075 Mamette Av., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $20 – skate rentals for $5; disco only (no skate) $10