—— By Tim Petruk/Castanet

Two people are in hospital after suffering serious injuries in an intentionally set house fire in Merritt, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to an address in the 1900-block of Houston Street at about 5 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.

Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said two people suffered “significant injuries” in the blaze.

“Both were stabilized and remain in hospital,” he said in a news release. “A suspect was arrested at the scene.”

Lynn Bernice Johnny, 41, is in custody facing one count of arson causing bodily harm. She is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Roda said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call police at 250-378-4262.