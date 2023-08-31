by Arthur Sutton, club reporter, Grassland Homesteader’s 4-H

Hello everyone! Labour Day weekend our 4-H Club will be showing our animals, so come on down to the rodeo grounds.

Our final 4-H event of the year is coming up at the BC Ag Expo in Barriere. From September 21-25, our members will be showcasing all their hard work. The beef members judge animals, show their steer, heifer, cow calf pair on halter and then auction their project at the end.

Please support our local 4-H-ers and check out bcagexpo.ca, or even come on over to Barriere to cheer us on!