British Columbians find themselves grappling with skyrocketing prices as our cost-of-living crisis continues with no reprieve. For those of us in Merritt, we also face endless climate-related disasters, with many residents yet to return home after devastating floods. These disasters are further felt with the added weight of the affordability crisis, as financial assistance is slow and difficult to come by.

Unfortunately, the NDP’s so-called CleanBC plan is failing both the climate and our economy. Economists predict that the ‘Cost BC’ scheme will result in the loss of more than 200,000 jobs and will shrink our economy by $28 billion over the next ten years. Meanwhile, B.C. has failed to hit any of the NDP’s emission targets.

While people are struggling to put food on their table, the NDP continues to support their plan that is protecting neither the environment nor the wallets of struggling British Columbians.

That’s why BC United announced that we would scrap the NDP’s ‘Cost BC’ plan in favour of introducing common sense measures that will deliver real climate results while growing the economy. We plan to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure so communities like Merritt, are protected in the future. Doing so will help create jobs and economic growth as well.

Through our previously announced wildfire policy, we plan to introduce a modernized wildfire service, utilizing local expertise, and overhauling current forestry management practices so that we can reduce the risk of fires. We’ll also provide financial support for evacuees within the first 72 hours.

In light of increasing uncertainty and rising costs, I encourage everyone to take a look at our full plan to address climate change and grow the economy. BC United has been a leader in climate action before, all while growing the economy – and we will do it again.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for Fraser-Nicola.