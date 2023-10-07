Year after year, our region is hit with some of the worst wildfires in the province, and this summer was no exception. My thoughts are with all those who were impacted, and I want to say a sincere thank you to every first responder and volunteer who put themselves at risk to keep people and property safe.

Here in Merritt, smoke filled the sky multiple times throughout the summer with high winds spreading fires and blowing smoke into local neighbourhoods. Early in the summer multiple fires broke out near town, one at the former Tolko lumber mill site, a much larger wildfire near Moore Creek, and most recently, a contained fire along the Okanagan connector. Thankfully, these fires were kept mostly under control, and no evacuation orders were issued.

We know that the situation would have been much worse without the invaluable contributions of so many people. Each fire is vastly different and the help of local individuals who report these fires to BCWS makes a huge difference.

However, I also believe that our approach to wildfires could be so much better than it is right now. In recent years we have seen numerous examples of outdated approaches to wildfire management, despite reports like the 2018 Abbott/Chapman report sitting on government shelves for years, with many recommendations still unimplemented. Something has to change.

That’s why our Official Opposition has put forward a new plan for addressing wildfires, with five key points meant to keep our province safe. A BC United government would modernize firefighting services, utilize local expertise, equip and empower local response teams, ensure swift support for evacuees, and overhaul forest management and prevention.

It’s time for a new approach to wildfire management in B.C. that will protect people across the province and support communities like our own here in Merritt.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for Fraser-Nicola.