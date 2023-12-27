It has been wonderful to see Merritt come together over the last few weeks to spread the joy of the holiday season. It was especially moving to come home and witness the community supporting each other and celebrating together.

I hope everyone can take a break from the stressors of everyday life this holiday season and spend some much-needed time with loved ones.

I also want to encourage people to be safe this holiday season. As many people prepare for their holiday travels, I would like to stress the importance of remaining vigilant and mindful of road conditions.

You can stay informed on road updates by using the Drive BC website and be sure to remain aware and cautious of those traveling through our communities who may not be as familiar with our road conditions. If a storm is expected, please plan your travels accordingly and stay at home, if possible. Furthermore, I encourage everyone to engage in responsible festivities. Celebrate responsibly, refrain from driving under the influence, and prioritize the safety of yourself and others.

As we celebrate, remember those who might need an extra hand during these times. Small acts of kindness can truly make a difference in someone’s holiday experience.

As always, I encourage you to shop local when buying groceries for family meals or when purchasing gifts for loved ones. Our communities are small, and these simple choices can have a major impact on families.

From my family to yours, I want to wish you happy holidays. May this season be filled with love, warmth, and safe journeys throughout the Fraser-Nicola.

Jackie Tegart is the MLA for Fraser-Nicola.