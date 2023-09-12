Lace up your shoes this weekend in honour of Terry Fox.

The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run is set for Sunday, September 17, starting at 11 a.m. at the Rotary Park with registration taking place at 10:30 a.m.

Those that prefer to participate on bicycles, wheelchairs, scooters and even rollerblades are encouraged to do so. Residents who also wish to bring their pets along for the run are reminded to keep them on a leash.

Leslee Lucy, co-organizer of Merritt’s Terry Fox Run, said that the annual event feels very personal to her.

“I have a sister and a brother going through cancer treatment right now,” she said. “My mother and another brother have been through cancer treatment in the past. My husband and my father died of cancer.”

She also mentioned that there are other ways of being involved in the Terry Fox Run that don’t involve running, such as volunteering.

“They can come out and volunteer to help us if they would like, you know, the more the merrier,” Lucy said.

Lucy hopes everyone at the event enjoys themselves and reminds those who can’t make it, can still help the cancer research cause.

“If they’re not able to make the run, then just go online and donate,” she said.

Anyone who wishes to donate, register or learn more about the event can access the Terry Fox Run website.

The 43rd Annual Terry Fox Run

When: Sunday, September 17 – registration and warm-up starts at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Rotary Park – 1990 Maxwell Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: Donations at the site or through online registration at the Terry Fox Run website