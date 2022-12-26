Editor,

My name is Gisella Martinek. I am a senior woman living near the high school in town. I would like to thank all the people of Merritt. You have been so kind and generous with your time and efforts. I never would have expected experiencing the care that I have from the people here. I walk to the downtown core three times a week. As an elderly woman, a simple task like this is plenty. Often times when people see me walking while carrying bags, they would stop and go out of their way to offer assistance, even offer me a ride to where I needed to go. Bless your kind hearts! There was also this one instance this season, when I saw Christmas decorations were left on my front yard. At first, I thought it must have been by mistake, but as the days went on, I realized that someone had just wanted to leave some Christmas cheer right in front of my doorstep. There were two snowmen, varying in size, with one carrying a basket of snowballs. When this happened, I couldn’t help but get teary eyed as this was a true kind gesture that I am just so blessed to have been a recipient of. Kindness is a very powerful act, no matter how big or small, and I am so proud to live in a community that has it in spades.

Gisella Martinek,

Merritt, B.C.