The Merritt Centennials find themselves coming off of another split weekend, experiencing both triumph and major defeat against Prince George’s Spruce Kings during two away games. Coming out of the weekend, the Cents hold a 11–25–3–2 record and the bottom spot in the league’s Interior division, 10 points away from the division’s bottom playoff spot.

The first night of Cents action in Prince George saw #35, Connor Sullivan, starting in goal for Merritt. The first period was strong defensively for both teams, especially the Spruce Kings, who limited the visiting Centennials to three shots on goal for the entire period. One of these shots would however find the back of the net to make it 1-0 for the Cents, with Jaxson Murray scoring his 17th goal of the season. Just one minute later, the Spruce Kings would tie it up to 1-1 with their own goal by defenseman Charlie Banquier slipping one past Sullivan. The remainder of the first period would remain scoreless, despite a Sprue Kings man advantage following a holding call against the Cents’ Erik Sollied.

The second period saw little scoring action, but a number of penalties and power plays that went uncapitalized. The Cents saw four penalties, with two more being handed out to Spruce Kings players. The lone goal of the period was scored by Centennials forward Jackson Krill with just 30 seconds left in the frame, making it a 2-1 game for the Cents.

The third period went similarly, with strong defense and fewer scoring opportunities for both teams. Linden Makow for the Spruce Kings would find a scoring opportunity late in minute 18, finding the twine behind Sullivan and tying the game 2-2 just in time for the final buzzer to sound. The game was sent to overtime, with a 5 minute three-on-three overtime frame seeming to end just as quickly as it started. Diego Johnson put the Cents in the lead with a goal at the 1:35 mark, bringing the game to an end with a 3-2 score in favour of the Centennials. Connor Sullivan saved 38/40 in the overtime win.

Fresh off of the previous night’s win, the Cents headed back to Kopar for round two on Saturday night. Johnny Hicks started in goal over Connor Sullivan, who had helped the team to victory the night before. The first period was off to a hot start, with two power plays within the first four minutes of play. The Spruce Kings were the only team to capitalize, putting themselves in a 1-0 lead early on thanks to a goal by John Herrington. Hicks left the ice just seven minutes into the first frame, injured and not to return for the rest of the game. Sullivan was back on the ice for the Cents. The next goal would come against Sullivan just a few minutes later, making it 2-0 nothing game by way of a Ty Gagno score. After a pair of roughing calls, the Spruce Kings would cement their lead during a period of four-on-four with a goal by Luca Primerano, making the game 3-0. Just over a minute later, now on a power play, the Centennials finally made themselves heard by Jaxson Murray finding the twine and scoring to make the game 3-1. The Cents would score one more time before the frame ended, with Jackson Krill scoring his 16th of the season, making the score a manageable 3-2.

The second period was the start of the end for the Centennials, with the Spruce Kings coming out of the gates swinging. Linden Makow, Jack Kurrle, and Jake Schneider of Prince Georga all scored by the 3:54 mark, making it a 6-2 game within the blink of an eye. The remainder of the period saw mostly defensive action, with one more goal scored by Michael Shara of the Cents at 16:02. The game was now 6-3, with the Cents scoring on their lone shot on goal (SOG) in the period, compared to Prince George’s 18 SOG.

The third period only continued the Cents’ derailment at the hands of the Spruce Kings, with Linden Makow scoring his second goal of the night at the 5:14 mark. Jack Stockfish followed up with another point less than two minutes later, making it an 8-3 game. After a cross-checking penalty against the Cents’ Connor Farren, Ty Gagno scored his second of the night to make the score 9-3 for the Spruce Kings. After more defensive action, Jack Stockfish put the final nail in the Cents’ coffin with another goal, which boosted their scoring for the night to double digits at 10-3. The game ended with three calls, two for roughing and one for boarding, resulting in a four-on-three man advantage for the Cents. Captain Christian Lowe was able to find the back of the net just as the final buzzer sounded, cutting the deficit down to 10-4 for the final score. Hicks saved 5/6 in the losing effort before being injured, with Sullivan saving 40/49 during his time on the ice.

The Cents will hit the ice again on Saturday, February 18 against the league-leading Penticton Vees. The Vees currently hold a record of 36–3–0–1 and have clinched their spot in this year’s BCHL playoffs. Puck drop is set for 7:00PM at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. The Cents then head to West Kelowna for a Monday afternoon road game against the Warriors. Puck drop is set for 2:30PM at Royal LePage Place on Monday, February 20th.