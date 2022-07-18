The Merritt Centennials recently shared on Twitter their exhibition schedule, stating that there is only two months left until we get to see them on the ice once again. Although it may be just another regular season for other teams in the league, this upcoming 2022-2023 campaign is special for the Cents because it marks their 50th year, a milestone achievement for any franchise.

The Herald sat down with Cents head coach, Curtis Toneff to discuss their past season, relationship with the community, and to learn more about their new mantra, “whatever it takes.”

Q: What were your main takeaways from this past season?

A: “There were two big devastations in this community, starting with the forest fires and then the floods. I came in around Christmas time and we only had 17 players left with only so many cards to use on players. We added players that were available in the Jr. A world and just got through the season. Talking for the last few weeks with our president, Kelly, we accepted that our record was what it was but the young men in our locker room were all great people and they really put their heart and soul into playing. They were up against it, in the best conference in Canada but they never really gave up on or off the ice, we had no quitters. There may be a lot of new faces in the room this coming year but I will always respect that group of 23 players that we had to finish off this past season.”

Q: Can you explain the idea behind the team’s new mantra, ‘whatever it takes’?

A: “That’s a saying that we came up with because this team has been doing that for 49 years, so why not have that slogan come to life for its 50th? There’s been a lot of people behind the scenes that put in a lot of hours into making sure there is a hockey club in Merritt. It’s no secret that this team has been struggling in the last two or three seasons and we’re ready for a fresh approach to next year while keeping in mind the hard work that’s been put into having this team be here. ‘Whatever it takes,’ that slogan has something to do with the future and keeping a hockey club in Merritt. I think with a successful season, on and off the ice, we could make sure that the Merritt Centennials are here for many years to come.”

Q: How could you relate ‘whatever it takes’ to the community of Merritt?

A: “They’ve been doing whatever it takes for months and months now, and the aftermath of these natural disasters is still being dealt with. If the Merritt Centennials can do anything for this community, with COVID-19 restrictions subsiding, we want to make sure we are out in the community, doing whatever it takes to help people in need, to get back on track or just to provide a fun day or to for them through events and through appearances.”