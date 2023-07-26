Circus Wonderland is coming to Merritt next month, promising thrill-seeking fun.

Those who remember the various entertaining aspects of the circus will have the chance to rekindle memories of days past on August 6 and 7 at the Merritt Civic Centre Auditorium, located at 1950 Mamette Ave.

Circus Wonderland included two shows with afternoon and evening performances, each performance being approximately one and a half hour long.

The show promises a magical adventure that includes suspense and jaw-dropping feats.

From laughing along with their performing clowns, watching hula-hoop artists twirl their hoops around their neck to mind blowing stunts from the acrobats’ and contortionists’ performances, Circus Wonderland promises to give everyone a great time.

When: August 6 and 7, multiple performances;

Where: Merritt Civic Centre Auditorium – 1950 Mamette Ave., Merritt B.C. – V1K 1R6

Cost: From $23.08 to $33.64, Tickets available at Universe’s website.