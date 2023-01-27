Merritt’s Senior Girls Basketball team had a great start to their season winning two out four games in their home tournament. Senior teams are made up of Grade 11 and 12 students. The Merritt team has only one grade 12 student and her name is Yolanda Charlie.

Charlie is a huge addition to the basketball team being one of the tallest and most experienced players. Charlie wears jersey number 11 this year and is a big part of the leadership group on the team.

“Yollie is looked upon to be a steady presence in the post and from the wing. She is also one of our last lines of defense” said coach Rob Kozinski. “Yollie has shown tremendous improvement from game to game” said Kozinski.

Charlie is a main part of the panthers defense getting many rebounds and putting up many points.The Panthers next tournament will be February third and fourth in Kamloops. Good luck to Charlie and the rest of her team.