Hundreds gathered to take in the rays and the rides at the Nicola Valley Cruisers Car Club’s 29th annual Show ‘n’ Shine.

The annual tradition usually sees hundreds gather to view an assortment of classic and modern vehicles, including cars, trucks, tractors, bikes, boats, and more, and this year was no exception. More than 100 entries were on display at Central Park on Sunday, along with a number of vendors and non-profit organizations.

Organizers previously told the Herald that the lure of the classic rides keeps people coming back.

“It’s the appreciation of all the old cars, and the chance to get up and see them up close. It puts a lot of cars in one spot so you’re able to see pretty much everything that we miss,” said NV Cruisers President Gerry Kielman.

The event draws in entrants and spectators from all over the province, including this year’s Mayor’s Choice Trophy winner, Dave Soball of Kaleden, B.C. Soball won the Show ‘n’ Shine with his 1957 Oldsmobile Super 88 Fiesta.

The show is free for everyone – entrants, spectators, and vendors – eliminating barriers for those looking to participate.

The Cruisers Club also hosts a weekly meeting at A&W on Voght Street, where members gather with their classic cars for a burger and some camaraderie. In recent weeks, members took a garage tour after their meal.

For more information about the Nicola Valley Cruisers Car Club Association and its events, visit www.facebook.com/NVCruisersCarClub/, or call Kielman at 250-936-8987.