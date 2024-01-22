War Amps 2024 key tags are coming to Merritt households.

According to a news release, Merritt residents can expect to receive their 2024 War Amps key tags in the mail, starting Jan. 15.

“Each key tag has a confidentiality coded number,” the release reads. “If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.”

The Key Tag service was launched in 1946 so that war amputees could work for competitive wages and also provide service to Canadians, generating funds for The War Amps association.

Merrittonians who do not receive their key tags in the mail can order them at waramps.ca or call toll-free 1-800-250-3030.