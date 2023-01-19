A part of our day-to-day lives is keeping track of our valuables, especially keys. Car keys, house keys, and even office keys are such important items for us that losing them can be catastrophic. Luckily, organizations such as The War Amps are providing solutions for us to secure our valuables. Through their key tag service, the non-profit organization helps us recover any lost keys and in return, we are given the opportunity to donate to help child amputees across the country.

Launching in 1946, the key tag service was started so that returning war amputee veterans cab work for competitive wages and provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs.

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners. To kick off 2023, The War Amps begins its key tag mailing to Merritt and surrounding area.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service. Through this support, the organization is able to help child amputees such as eight-year-old Abel Walker.

Walker was born missing the lower part of his left arm. He is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, receiving financial assistance for artificial limbs, devices, and educational resources.

“We enrolled Abel in the CHAMP Program and attended our first seminar when he was only a few weeks old,” said Cortney and Ryan Walker, Abel’s parents.

“As he has grown up, being a part of CHAMP has helped him feel secure in himself and his abilities. His prosthetic arm and device that The War Amps funded allows him to do everyday tasks as well as play sports. For us, knowing that CHAMP will pay for the artificial limbs that he needs means fewer worries and that Abel can enjoy the same activities as other children.”

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.