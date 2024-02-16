Hollywood has once again returned to the Thompson-Nicola region to take advantage of its beautiful and unique landscape.

Opening scenes from the recently premiered drama action TV show ‘Tracker’, starring Justin Hartley, were filmed at a location between Walhachin and Cache Creek.

“Desert landscapes of the TNRD are generally a huge draw for film productions of all sizes. This area where ‘Tracker’ was filmed is also conveniently located close to several communities and main amenities for film crews,” Terri Hadwin, Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) film commissioner, said.

‘Tracker’ is based on the book ‘The Never Game’ by Jeffery Deaver and it tells the story of survivalist Colter Shaw, who travels around the country helping police and private citizens solve crimes and find missing people. But that’s until a new case changes everything.

The TV show debuted right after the Super Bowl, on Sunday, Feb. 11, with new episodes to be released each Sunday. Those who have access to streaming services such as Paramount+, CTV or CBS are able to watch all 13 episodes already.

“To have a premiere immediately following the Super Bowl is generally viewed as a pinnacle for releasing a new series on television,” Hadwin said. “It’s a feather in the cap for Tracker, and for the Thompson-Nicola region. Our landscapes are the feature of the main poster materials for this series. And we are easy to find in the pilot episode, as many exciting scenes were filmed in our backyard.”