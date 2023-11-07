Water consumption bills are being mailed out this week by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD), for usage from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2023.

The district says that customers will notice an improved and simplified layout to their utility bill statements, and to help customers understand changes to their invoices, a Fall 2023 waterworks newsletter is being mailed out as well.

Approximately 1,100 customers within the TNRD were converted from a flat-rate system to consumption-based in 2023.

A project to install water meters on all TNRD water system connections was completed in spring of 2022, fully funded by grant funding with no taxation impact to utility customers.

You can track your home’s water usage via the EyeOnWater app, available for download on the district’s website at www.tnrd.ca/water-meters. You will need your 13-digit account number and postal code.

All bills are expected to be mailed out by end-of-day on Nov. 10.

Payment is due within 30 days. Any outstanding charges as of Dec. 31 of this year will be transferred to property taxes.