Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering the Nicola Valley, reaching farther north toward Kamloops, and south to Princeton. Officials said that conditions favour the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

The statement announcing the watch, released this afternoon (June 27), reminded residents to cautious of possible severe weather.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” states a release by Environment Canada. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The release added thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Environment Canada reminded residents to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by them. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.