Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the City of Merritt have renewed their fire protection service agreement for another five years.

The fire protection service area includes 772 registered addresses in Lower Nicola, Miller Estates, the north end of Coldwater Road, and areas east of Merritt – including Nicola Ranch and Harmon Estates.

According to the press release, all fire responses are based out of the Merritt Firehall. The Merritt Fire Rescue Department will provide an exterior-level response to structure fires and structure defense, similar to all the other TNRD fire protection service areas.

“Merritt Fire Rescue is honoured to extend our fire protection services to residents of the TNRD. Our team is dedicated to safeguarding life and property, ensuring rapid and effective responses to emergencies, minimizing damage, injury, and loss,” Dave Tomkinson, chief of Merritt Fire Rescue said.

“We appreciate this agreement with the City of Merritt,” Jason Tomlin, TNRD manager of fire protection services, said. “We know Merritt Fire Rescue is dedicated, well-trained, and well-equipped to respond to emergencies beyond city limits.”

In 2024, affected TNRD property owners will pay $48.28 per $100,000 of assessed value for fire protection as a result of this agreement, which is in line with the 15 other TNRD fire protection areas. This tax rate is a 16 per cent decrease compared to 2023 for affected property owners.