by Laísa Condé —

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has announced a temporary suspension on the collection of residential packaging and paper effective this Monday, July 3, due to hauling supply shortages.

The solid waste facilities affected by the shortage are: Boston Flats Eco-Depot, Clearwater Eco-Depot, Louis Creek Eco-Depot, Paul Lake Transfer Station,Sun Peaks Transfer Station, and Lower Nicola Eco-Depot located 12 kilometres outside of Merritt.

The regional district said in a press release Monday morning the service interruption is expected to last for approximately one to five days.

“We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, and we are working with Recycle BC and their service providers to restore service to affected locations as soon as possible to minimize impacts to customers,” said Adriana Mailloux, TNRD Solid Waste and Recycling manager.

The press release also stated that starting July 4, both Boston Flats Eco-Depot and Lower Nicola Eco-Depot will be able to receive recyclable products such as paper, paper packaging and cardboard, plastic containers, cartons and paper cups, aluminum containers, steel containers, glass bottles and jars, flexible plastics, and foam packaging.