Commercial truck traffic on Hwy. 5A was once again a hotly debated topic at the regular TNRD Board of Directors meeting held on Jan. 14.

At the last TNRD Board of Directors meeting, on Dec. 17, 2020, a letter of support was requested to restrict commercial traffic on Hwy. 5A. Former RadioNL host Bob Price made the request on behalf of Stump Lake Ranch owner Bruce Chernoff, with letters of support from several residents along the thoroughfare.

Area J (Copper Desert Country) Director Ronaye Elliott began by making a motion that the item be deferred once again until more information was available.

“I move that we defer our decision on the issue until we’ve had time to hear from commercial vehicle safety and enforcement and the Ministry of Transportation,” said Elliott.

TNRD Chair Ken Gillis was in agreement, saying that he believed not all relevant information had been presented and engaging in a lengthy rebuttal of Price’s presentation from the month before.

“I have a keen interest in this myself, I think because I have some information that I uncovered in the last three or four days,” said Gillis.

“I’m very, very concerned that we’ll jump aboard this particular bandwagon without having possession of all the facts. And I’m also very concerned that the information we’ve received at this point has either been based on emotion and not fact, like a number of the letters we’ve received, or it’s simply not reliable.”

Gillis noted that Price had presented the number of accidents involving heavy trucks, but not the number in which those trucks had been at fault. Gillis claimed to have done some investigating of his own, alleging that Price had not spoken to any truckers or trucking companies.

“I phoned both weigh scales and nobody had heard from Mr. Price,” said Gillis, who also claimed to have spoken to the District CVSE Manager, Glenn Taylor.

“He disputed the 9% increase in accidents that Mr. Price said had occurred since 2013, but he did agree that the numbers could show that kind of an increase or even a greater increase,” said Gillis.

“Because the number of accidents is very, very low on Hwy 5A, and if you had one more accident one year over another, that could skew the numbers more than a mere 9%.”

He went on to say, “Mr. Price said repeatedly that the numbers don’t lie, and I’m sorry but the numbers are capable of lying.”

Taylor, according to Gillis, also refuted the claim that Cardeau Hill is used as a staging area for trucks preparing to go to work on Monday, as Mr. Price claimed.

Although letters of support had been submitted with Price’s report, Gillis seemed dismissive of the weight those letters may carry.

“Mr. Price presented letters, 30% of them came from the Douglas Lake Cattle Company, and I think if anybody’s read the court proceedings, we know that the Douglas Lake Cattle Company is not exactly famous for sharing public assets with the public.”

Gillis concluded by mentioning his own personal experience driving heavy commercial trucks, when he would frequently choose Hwy 5A or the Fraser Canyon over the Coquihalla, which he said was not a truck-friendly route.

“I accumulated about two million miles, not kilometres, miles, behind the wheel of a heavy truck while Mr. Price was behind a microphone.”

Merritt Mayor Linda Brown was also opposed to the idea of banning commercial truck traffic on Hwy. 5A as well, citing similar issues occurring on the other highway routes that surround Merritt.

“We have five highways surrounding our area, and we have all these same issues on all of our highways, it’s not just between Merritt and Kamloops on the old highway,” said Brown.

“That highway has been used by City of Merritt residents with trucks forever, even before it was paved. Our residents still continue to use that road, some of them are really bad drivers and some of them aren’t.”

She noted that the City of Merritt has been lobbying ICBC and MOTI for better driver training and certification to improve road safety, as well as a potential lowering of speed limits or widening of the roads in critical areas.

Mayor Brown also wants to see heavier fines for truck drivers found circumventing or breaking safety rules.

“It needs to be a whole lot bigger, hit these truckers in the pocketbook when they override the rules, but please don’t just ban them… let’s look at some of the issues but let’s look at all of the issues, and the solution in my mind needs to be something other than banning of the trucks.”

A vote on the motion to defer was carried.