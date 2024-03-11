Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors approves fee increase between 2024 and 2028 to ensure sustainability of community water and sewer systems.

As a part of the TNRD utility rates bylaw, the fee increases aim to cover operational and maintenance needs for each system. Changes will come into effect in the second quarter of 2024, reflected in bills sent to customers in July 2024.

Based on direction provided by members of the utility services committee, the estimated average annual user fees will range between $777 and $1,757 for various water and sewer systems.

“Maintaining tiny utility systems with very small tax bases is a challenge for regional districts, since rural utility systems do not have the same economy of scale benefits as larger, municipal water systems. The TNRD Board continues to advocate to the Province of B.C. and Government of Canada for financial support of these systems,” said Mike Grenier, chair of the utility systems committee and director of electoral area “J” (Copper Desert Country). “User rates are based on financial needs for each system. Meeting financial targets will ensure funds are available for maintenance of existing equipment and to leverage grant funding for future capital costs of each system.”

Customers will receive quarterly bills for the base rate, irrespective of whether their water is on or off to ensure that costs to operate each community water system is more evenly distributed among all users.

The parcel tax for each community water and sewer system is set to increase to $250 annually. The Paul Lake sewer system, which relies solely on a parcel tax, will be excluded as its annual fee climb from $862 to $969 per year. This adjustment marks the first increase in parcel tax rates since its inception in 2016, with the tax serving to cover both capital and operational expenses for properties within TNRD water or sewer service areas.

Funding for TNRD utility systems is primarily sourced from utility customers, with reserve funds staying within each system. In 2023, the TNRD Board designated a one-time $5.4 million grant from the provincial government to address underfunded infrastructure projects, particularly for water and wastewater systems.

The TNRD oversees 11 community water systems, varying in size from approximately 16 to 325 connections, all developed within local communities and later acquired by the TNRD upon request. Additionally, the TNRD manages two community sewer systems, including the Paul Lake sewer system built in 1996 with about 105 connections; and the Pritchard sewer system built in 1998 with approximately 175 connections.