Following negative feedback on the name change of a well-known road in Lower Nicola, the Thompson Nicola Regional District is seeking further public input from TNRD Area ‘M’ residents living along what is now technically known as Aberdeen Mine Road.

The TNRD said in a press release that following the provincial government’s initiative to change the name of the road from Aberdeen to Aberdeen Mine, the regional district received a number of complaints from area residents.

“Recently, a process was initiated by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to correct the name of Aberdeen Road to Aberdeen Mine Road, to resolve previous geographic information clerical issues,” stated the release.

“Since then, the TNRD has received feedback regarding proposed address changes for affected residents. After speaking with MOTI, this process was initiated to gain public input regarding the road’s name.”

Area residents told the Herald that they believe the change to Aberdeen Mine Road goes against provincial guidelines on using colloquial names in the event of naming issues, and causes them to have to change the titles of their homes, their vehicle registrations, and a number of other services to reflect the new name.

Originally planning to present the TNRD with a petition against the change, residents of the name-contested Lower Nicola road will now have the opportunity to make their opinions heard through the TNRD.

To provide feedback on the name change, Aberdeen Mine Road residents can visit www.tnrd.ca/aberdeen. Alternatively, letters with the feedback form have been sent to all Aberdeen Road residents, and can be returned to the TNRD via mail.