The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) announced on June 23 that, effective immediately, they have suspended fire protection services in the Lower Nicola area until further notice.

The announcement comes via a press release, which states that exterior structural fire protection services for the properties impacted were provided, up until this point, through a contract with the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB). The TNRD has determined that at this time, the contract is not feasible for the department or the regional district.

“Fire protection services for impacted properties has been previously provided through a contract with the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB),” said Jamie Vieira, deputy general manager of operations.

“At this time, it has been determined that the LNIB Fire Department does not have the capacity to respond to fire calls outside of their own community.”

The impacted service areas are properties in TNRD Electoral Areas ‘M’ (Beautiful

Nicola Valley – North) and ‘N’ (Beautiful Nicola Valley – South) which include parts of:

– Lower Nicola

– Miller Estates

– Canford

– Petit Creek Road

– Cummings Road

– Jack Swartz Forest Service Road

The TNRD says it is assessing options to resume fire protection services in compliance with Province of BC guidelines, and regrets the need to suspend these services. The regional district has provided notice by mail to all affected properties, and adds that property owners should receive these notices in the coming days.

Those with an emergency should continue to dial 9-1-1, with BC Ambulance and RCMP continuing to respond to emergencies in affected areas. BC Wildfire will also continue to respond to wildfires in the area. To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, or *5555

from a cell phone.

Those with questions should contact the TNRD at 250-377-8673, or fireprotectionservices@tnrd.ca.