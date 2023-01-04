Merrittonians looking to get musical need not look any further than the Thompson Nicola Regional Library’s (TNRL) ukulele lending program. The new program was launched as an addition to the highly popular guitar lending program that the regional district introduced in April 2022.

Once again partnering with Riversong Guitars, a Kamloops company that recently won Musical Merchandise Review Magazine’s prestigious award for building the North American guitar of the year, users of the TNRL’s vast system of libraries will be able to borrow both guitars and ukuleles built by Riversong for up to six weeks at a time.

“We struck a chord with the Guitar Lending program, and with making music more accessible to library users in our communities. We suspect that launching the Ukulele Lending program will also be a successful initiative, and a great fit for library users,” said Chief Librarian Judy Moore.

“Both of these programs have been made possible thanks to the generous contributions of Riversong Guitars and Mike Miltimore. We are thrilled to continue growing our partnership, which benefits our communities.”

In addition to the instruments made available by the partnership, library patrons will also have access to a video series explaining the basics of using the guitar or ukulele. The partnership is part of a move to encourage creativity and learning, as well as expand access to music through the library. The TNRL’s Musician in Residence series, featuring local performing artists from across the Thompson Nicola Regional District, is another effort in their endeavour to spread the joy of music.

The existing guitar lending program has had immense success according to the TNRL, which said in a press release that each of the guitars available in the library system has had a hold on it since the program’s introduction in April of this year. The owner and CEO of Riversong Guitars, Mike Miltimore, is proud of the widely expanded access to instruments across the region.

“Music is healing,” said Miltimore in the TNRL’s release.

“At Riversong, we are proud of the partnership that brings quality instruments into the hands of anyone who has a library card.”

The Merritt Library is located at 1691 Garcia Street. To learn more about the new Ukulele Lending program, visit www.tnrl.ca/ukulele-lending/.