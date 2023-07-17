Tony Caruso, a local logger, passed away last week after a years-long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Caruso split his lifetime living between Merritt and nearby Princeton for most of his life. He was a beloved member among the Merrittonians.

Shortly after being diagnosed with ALS, an incurable neurodegenerative disease, back in 2018, Caruso was immediately supported by his family, friends and the community of Merritt.

His family started organizing fundraiser events around town and support like the Move to Cure campaign by the ALS Society of British Columbia, which supports families affected by ALS and funds ongoing research for a cure.

In 2022, the event hosted by Caruso’s family raised more than $21,000, well exceeding their $10,000 goal. This year’s event also exceeded its $10,000 goal.

Despite facing extreme adversity from the disease, Caruso remained as a source of positivity and kindness to those around him.

In July 2022, Tammy Brown, one of Caruso’s daughters, told the Herald her father has been a beacon of hope and positivity for her during some difficult times for the family.

“Our family has been through the ringer. All of these things have brought us closer together, but my dad’s positivity and strength through all of this has given all of us hope,” she said at the time.

In June 2023, Brown said to the Herald the annual event has helped to show her father that he has the support of both of the communities he calls home.

“I think for the families, and even for my dad, it’s shown him how much support he has and how much people love him,” Brown told the Herald at the time.