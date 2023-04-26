Looking to spread awareness around their programming for first responders and members of the military, Honour House Society’s Tour of Honour made a stop at the Merritt Legion last week.

Volunteers arrived in Merritt on Thursday (April 20) from their B.C. and Yukon wide tour in an army green Hummer and trailer, ready to share information with Legion and community members alike. Honour House offers free accommodations for active and former military personnel, first responders, and their families who are seeking medical treatment at two locations in the Lower Mainland and B.C’s Interior. In addition, the society offers a number of programs geared to help those that may suffer with mental or physical injuries stemming from their service.

“It’s been incredible, going to all these different places and meeting people at Legions, community events, police stations, fire stations, and spreading awareness about what Honour House can do for men and women in uniform and their families,” said Justin De Genova, volunteer with Honour House Society.

“Honour House is an 11 bedroom home in New Westminster that is fully accessible, and is available for men and women in uniform, so first responders, police, fire, paramedics, as well as military veterans or active members, who are seeking medical treatment in the Lower Mainland. It’s a place for families and those men and women in uniform to stay, and to heal.”

Honour House Society’s accommodations and programs are free-of-charge, and De Genova noted that a number of people who have utilized the organization’s services have approached him at every stop to share their gratitude and appreciation for the program.

While Honour House in New West has been open since 2010, Honour Ranch near Ashcroft is a newer offering by the society. The ranch focuses its efforts on mental wellness initiatives, offering a private and secluded space for service members to heal both physically and mentally. The ranch includes a main lodge and 10 private cabins, and offers a plethora of programming.

“We also have Honour Ranch, which we opened in 2019, a 120 acre property just outside of Ashcroft,” noted De Genova.

“The ranch we focus on mental wellness programs, so we run programs such as art therapy, horse therapy, and other mental wellness programs for our men and women in uniform.”

While spreading their message with Nicola Valley residents, De Genova and his fellow volunteers collected a $1500 donation from Merritt’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 96. The funds will go toward the cost of ten new cabins at Honour Ranch.

For more information on Honour House or Honour Ranch, visit the organization’s website at www.honourhouse.ca.