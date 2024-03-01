Once seen as merely a pit stop for travellers, Merritt is undergoing a transformation to become a tourism hub.

Greg Girard, tourism advisor at Tourism Nicola Valley, said that it was about time to change Merritt’s branding as a “passing through” type of town to a travel destination.

“I think our biggest thing is that our branding in the past hasn’t been good,” he said. “We’re working really hard on rebranding Merritt as a really fun place to stay at. There’s a lot of things to do in all four seasons.”

For Girard and the tourism group, the idea is that they could be a self-fulfilling entity that could generate their own revenues for their own projects.

There are a few projects that Tourism Nicola Valley is prioritizing at the moment, such as the new tour bus, which will allow visitors to go sightseeing important locations and activities – such as mountain biking, snowmobiling and others – within Merritt and the Nicola Valley.

Girard says they are super excited about the bus, and describes it as “a red light going down the street” that you can’t miss.

“Now we get to start combining things to build assets. We’ve got cidery, honey, we got produce, we got art, all of these things, but they are spread out throughout Lower Nicola and Merritt, and now we get to bring it all to one,” he added. “Instead of them coming to us and setting up a farmers market, we’re going to bring the bus to them.”

Aside from the tour bus, Tourism Nicola Valley is also a new ‘Adventure Centre’, which aims to be a hub for travellers to book their activities, tours and guides, as well as a new digital sign that will be installed at the top of the hill.

“We want to turn that into an opportunity for all the travellers that are com- ing here, to educate them, to tell them that we have these four seasons, that we have wonderful things 100 kilometres around our community,” Girard said. “There’s a ton of good stuff, you just got to learn about it.”

The new adventure hub is set to be located downtown, right next to Spirit Square with the idea to bring more people and new money to the area.

“Right now we’re recycling our money through locals, that’s how we’re sort of keeping everyone alive,” Girard said. “We’re not here to take money away from anyone, all we’re here to do is we’re going to build a traveller economy, that’s bringing in new money into the town, money we’ve never had before.”

According to Girard, the group is also planning to launch a new community sightseeing app, which will allow community members and visitors to see what the group is working on.

“Once we have those all done up, then we’re pretty excited about our other plans that we have coming down, which are gonna complement what we’re initially putting in place,” he added.

As Tourism Nicola Valley continues to shape Merritt’s tourism for the best it can be, Girard sees a bright future for the area.

“We’re pretty excited about the future of Merritt and the adventure tourism market that we’re developing.”