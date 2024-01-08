Merrittonians will have the chance to voice their concerns this month at a town hall with the mayor.

The ‘An Evening with Mike Goetz’ event, which is being organized by Merritt’s Chamber of Commerce, aims to provide a platform for local residents to voice their concerns, ask questions and learn more about the City’s ongoing initiatives and future projects for Merritt.

The forum, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16, will start at 5 p.m. at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour, located on 2025B Quilchena Ave.

Mayor Mike Goetz said he is looking forward to the event and hopes people will join him for a chat.

“It is always good to have open and honest communication with everyone,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for those (attending) to ask questions that they may not be clear on and get some answers.”

‘An Evening with Mike Goetz’

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16 – from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour – 2025B Quilchena Ave.