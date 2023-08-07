Interior Health has removed the toxic algae bloom advisory for N’Kwala (Nicola) Lake after a more than three week closure.

The lake was originally closed on July 13 after multiple tests showed evidence of a cyanobacterial toxic algae bloom.

“Recent water samples taken by BC Parks at Monck Park have tested negative for the presence of cyanobacterial toxin,” said IHA in a release. “Lake users should use caution if they see signs of an algae bloom. It is best to avoid contact with an algae bloom and if contact is made, rinse your body with clean water.”

First Nations Health Authority continues to monitor the northeast side of N’Kwala Lake as well as Spaxomin (Douglas) and Chapperon lakes, which were closed on July 28 due to the same toxic blooms.

To learn how to identify an algae bloom or report one to Interior Health, visit the provincial Algae Watch page. Current beach closures are posted on on Interior Health’s website.