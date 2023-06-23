by Kerstin Auer —

In the latest monthly report on the toxic drug crisis in B.C., the grim reality of an unregulated drug supply is once again confirmed by the number of lives lost. In May 2023, the first month in year eight of this public health emergency, 176 people died from drug overdoses.

While the number is lower than in April, the year to date trend in comparison to 2022 continues to rise. A recent press release from the Government of B.C. shows a 2.9 percent increase from January to May 2023, as compared to the same timeframe last year. The driving force behind the overdose deaths continues to be fentanyl.

“BC Coroners Service findings confirm that this public-health emergency continues to be driven by illicit fentanyl,” said Lisa Lapointe, the province’s chief coroner. “Expedited testing in 2023 is positive for fentanyl in almost nine out of every 10 results, nearly double the positivity rate of methamphetamine and cocaine, the next most commonly identified substances. As long as people are reliant on the profit-driven unregulated market to access the substances they need, their lives are at risk.”

While there were no new overdose deaths reported in Merritt in May and the number remains at four for 2023, the total number of lives lost in B.C. is reported as 1,018 for the first five months of this year. This means that unregulated drug toxicity is now the leading cause of death in British Columbia for people aged 10 to 59, accounting for more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease combined, according to the press release.

The overdose crisis touches every community, and experts are especially concerned about youth and overdose deaths among them. A report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that between January 2017 and December 2022, 1.4 percent of lives lost (142 lives) were those of youth under 19. In 78 percent of deaths fentanyl was detected, either alone or in combination with other substances, and more than half of the deaths occurred among youth using alone, adds the press release. These findings confirm that the unregulated toxic drug supply as the leading unnatural cause of death among youth between 2017 and 2022.

“We know that young people are not immune from the extreme dangers of the unregulated drug supply,” Lapointe said. “In responding to this health crisis, it is critically important that we heed the recommendations of experts and ensure a robust system of care that includes increased access to timely, evidence-based treatment and recovery services, and to a safer substance supply as an alternative to the toxic black market. A public-health crisis of this magnitude demands a comprehensive response that meets people where they are and provides the services they need to survive.”