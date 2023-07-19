A total of 184 unregulated drug deaths have been registered in June 2023 across British Columbia.

In a press release, BC Coroners Service said the amount of deaths for the month indicates about 6.1 deaths per day, and almost all the unregulated drug deaths are a result of mixed drug toxicity.

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner of the BC Coroners Service, said the province continues to lose members because of the toxicity of the unregulated drug market.

“Illicit fentanyl continues to drive the crisis, which is causing deaths in large and small municipalities, towns and cities across the province,” she said. “Anyone accessing an illicit substance is at risk of serious harm or death.”

According to the press release, fentanyl and fentanyl analogue was present in more than 90 per cent of expedited toxicological testing in June, while nearly three-quarters of tests indicated the presence of a stimulant.

During the four first months of 2023, four people have died from unregulated drugs in Merritt. Data released by the BC Coroners Service indicates that there haven’t been any new deaths in town.

As for across the province, more than 1,200 deaths were attributed to toxic drugs in the first six months of this year, a slightly higher number when compared to the same period in 2022, which registered 1,153 deaths.

Since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016, the lives of at least 12,509 British Columbians have been lost to unregulated drugs.

Unregulated drug toxicity continues to be the leading cause of death across the province for people aged 10 to 59, accounting more deaths than homicides, suicides, accidents and natural disease all combined.

“As coroners, we speak every day to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” Lapointe said. “Our agency continues to recommend rapid expansion of safer drug supply throughout the province to reduce the significant harms associated with the toxic illicit drug market and prevent future deaths.