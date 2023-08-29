At least 198 toxic unregulated drug deaths have been registered in July 2023 across British Columbia.

In a press release published today (August 29), BC Coroners Service said the amount of deaths for the month represents a five per cent decrease when comparing the number of deaths in July 2022, but it represents a four per cent increase over the number of deaths reported in June 2023.

Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner of the BC Coroners Service, said in the press release that the province continues to experience record numbers of deaths due to the unsafe and unregulated toxic drug supply.

“The unregulated illicit market is highly unpredictable and continues to put thousands of lives at risk each month,” she said. “Despite recommendations for the urgent expansion of a safer drug supply, very few have access to a stable, lower-risk alternative.”

According to the press release, during the first seven months of 2023, at least 1,455 deaths were attributed to toxic drugs. The number is the largest one ever reported by the BC Coroners Service in the first seven months of a calendar year.

During the four first months of 2023, four people have died from unregulated drugs in Merritt. The BC Coroners Service hasn’t updated their unregulated drug deaths by local health authority since April 2023.

Since the public health emergency was first declared in April 2016, the lives of at least 12,739 British Columbians have been lost to unregulated drugs.

Lapointe added that while people continue to mourn for their loved ones, everyone should urge decision-makers to do more to stop these preventable deaths from happening.

“The critical risks and losses of life resulting from this public health emergency deserve an urgent response. We must not accept the continued loss of six lives each and every day.”