Editor,

We the residents of Gray Avenue are unhappy and outraged with recently confirmed plans to close the main entrance of the Guichon Creek Manufactured Home Park on Hwy. 8, and move all of the traffic to a proposed new entrance to be built at the end of the Gray Avenue cul-de-sac. We learned that when the original owner subdivided a parcel of land at the end of the formerly shorter avenue to create building lots and extend the street in the 1980s, he was required by the Department of Highways to include a gazetted access to the rear boundary of the park that was believed to be for service or emergency access. For over 40 years the fence alongside the tip of the cul-de-sac continued to designate the park’s property line. Now we are worried that the increase in traffic for what will ultimately be 28 mobile homes in addition to our present 14 households who already live here on our quiet cul-de-sac will impact our lives adversely and will feel utterly intolerable.

This October we heard about a renewed effort to complete this work that we’d first heard about in 2018. Immediately we wrote up an information page about the proposed changes we hoped could be prevented, and gave a copy of the document to each of the 14 households on Gray Avenue. We sent letters to the people in charge of the Highways district, and sent a copy to our TNRD Representative David Laird.

Next we wrote a petition protesting the proposed access to the park via Gray Avenue and we canvassed all 14 homes, where we received 100 per cent support from every household who signed our petition which was then presented to the head of the local Highways Office. We received a brief reply that asked for some background and the rationale for our objection. In our response we included my family’s history of moving onto Gray Avenue with our young family in 1980, about our concern regarding the invisibility of Aberdeen Road traffic speeding toward us as they round a blind corner on a hill approaching the intersection where Gray Avenue traffic turns on to Aberdeen, and also about the sanctity and quietude of our chosen lifestyle on a cul-de-sac.

This past week, Highways replied with the answer we were dreading with their decision to move ahead with moving the entrance. They cited concern about visibility and possible future enhancement to the bridge on Hwy. 8 near the park’s entrance that has served it for more than 60 years with no problems, about how the gazetted access on Gray with its long history is apparently carved in stone, about the Ministry of Highways’ policy of working to eliminate properties accessing highways directly rather than via an alternate route. It is notable that many properties along the length of Hwy. 8 have driveways that intersect with the route. I could understand this concern more readily if Hwy. 8 were a 4-lane freeway or if it were one of the province’s busier routes; however, this segment functions as a street where it passes the manufactured home park and as it continues on through the commercial and school areas of Lower Nicola with speed limits lowered accordingly.

Carmen Fairley

Lower Nicola