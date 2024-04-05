A travel trailer caught fire at housing complex at the hill located south of former Tolko site, on April 4.

In an email to the Herald, Merritt Fire Chief David Tomkinson said that the fire is currently under investigation.

“What we know is that firefighters arrived to find a travel trailer on fire, with flames extending to the adjacent structure,” he said in the email. “Firefighters were on scene quickly, controlling the fire, and able to prevent a much more serious incident.”

According to Chief Tomkinson, 15 firefighters were on scene with three fire apparatus – an engine, ladder truck and a water tender.