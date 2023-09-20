Get ready to kick up your heels for a special country music concert coming to Merritt this weekend.

This Saturday, Sept. 23, The Travelling Mabels will be performing at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame located on 2025B Quilchena Ave. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at Tracker Sportswear, Home Hardware or over the phone.

Keith Floen, one of the four members of the band, said that creation of the group happened after Lana Floen, Eva Levesque and Therry Lawson stepped up to an open mic session.

“They discovered they had this sound and they got home and they sang for me in the kitchen,” he said. “We figured ‘man, we should maybe record this.”

As the group has been travelling all over to perform their songs for 15 years now, Floen guarantees that country lovers are in for a great time this Saturday.

“They can expect a fun evening with lots of laughs because we tell lots of goofy stories,” he said. “And you have fun on stage, lots of singing and lots of harmony, lots of flashy piano playing. Just lots of things like that, it’s gonna be fun.”

The Travelling Mabels were nominated for Album of the Year at the Country Music Alberta awards in 2022.

Floen said the group is really happy to be performing in Merritt.

“We’re just super excited to be heading out to play for everybody. You know, we are on the road and can’t wait to get there.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 – doors open at 6:30 p.m.; concert starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame – 2025B Quilchena Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $15 each. Tickets are available at Tracker Sportswear & Home Hardware or on call at 250-525-0869.