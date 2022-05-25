Students, faculty, and staff alike are gearing up for this year’s School District 58 graduation processions, marking a return to a more “normal” graduation year for pupils.

SD58 Student Trustee Carson Ancsomb says he and his graduating class of 2022 are thrilled to return to normalcy as much as the pandemic will allow, adding his position as a trustee has allowed him to advocate for his fellow students on issues such as graduation ceremonies and more.

“It’s very cool to be able to represent our views, in case there’s any worries or anyone has any questions,” said Anscomb.

Anscomb has served as a student trustee since his junior year, with trustees from both Merritt and Princeton Secondary Schools serving both their junior and senior years in the role. The district says this allows students to be directly involved in their Board of Education.

“It’s great, I get to ask questions and get a look behind the scenes of the district,” added Anscomb, who attends every second board meeting. Anscomb previously attended Nicola Canford Elementary before moving to MSS in his 8th grade year.

His updates to the board usually include a rundown of recent activities at the school, future plans, as well as any concerns his peers may have raised to him. Lately, 2022 graduation activities have been top of mind.

“I’m very excited to start back up what we used to consider normal, and knock on wood that it stays normal. I have friends that were in the previous graduating classes and I feel really bad for them.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hindered graduation efforts around the globe, with Merritt being no exception. Faculty and staff at MSS hand-delivered diplomas to graduates in the previous two years, holding events such as socially-distanced grad parades and virtual ceremonies for families to attend.

Representing the ideas and concerns of his fellow graduates and classmates, Anscomb says the school is buzzing with excitement and welcoming the idea of a “normal” graduation after a less than typical junior and senior years.

“It’s a nice change of pace. We had a bit of an awkward Grade 10 and 11 year. It’s nice to have a taste of normal right before we’re leaving.”

Planned activities for this year’s grads include white water rafting at Adams River, as well as a grad sleepover at Merritt Secondary, which recently reopened after extensive damage caused by the flooding was repaired.

Anscomb looks forward to continuing to represent his fellow students on the Board of Education while he prepares to attend the University of Victoria (UVIC), and is hopeful that graduation plans will be full steam ahead.