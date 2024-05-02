Tumbleweed Playschool Society to host their first-ever annual softball tournament fundraiser.

On May 4 and 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Merrittonians are invited to spend the weekend at Central Park and participate in this event that aims to provide some financial relief to the non-profit society.

Community members can expect a concession, a home derby for adults and kids, bat raffle, prizes and more.

Jane Pickering, preschool supervisor at Tumbleweed, hopes community members will join them over the weekend.

“We’re hoping really to have this as a really good fundraiser and just get out there in the community and have some fun, and bring some attention to Tumbleweed and what we do,” she said.

The Tumbleweed Playschool Society was founded in 1980 by a group of parents wanting to provide opportunities for their children to play and learn together. It is a parent-governed non-profit society that has served hundreds of families in Merritt and three- and four-year-olds.

Pickering said that the small non-profit preschool had a lot of setbacks over the past couple of years, which hit them pretty hard financially.

“A lot of our funding comes from grants and fundraising and as you know with COVID-19 and then the floods as well, there were several setbacks that kind of set us back a little bit,” she said. “And with lower enrollment in the past couple of years since COVID-19, we just had a hard time kind of catching up from those setbacks.”

“There are families where, you know, the preschool is a piece of hope in the community and I really think it’s important to continue it forward with the wonderful program that’s been built up in it,” Pickering added.

“Hopefully, with the funds that are raised, we will be able to continue forward over into the next year without too much of a struggle.”

She hopes the community stops by at the fundraiser and shows their support.

“Come support the three- and four-year-olds that are the future of Merritt and have some fun at the same time,” Pickering said. “Come to a great community event.”