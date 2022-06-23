The Merritt RCMP arrested two men on Monday, June 20 for bringing a handgun on school premises.

Front line officers reached Merritt Secondary School at 3:08 pm responding to a call from school staff about a handgun being brandished outside of the grounds.

“We received notification near the end of our school day of a reported individual with a weapon near our property,” said Vice Principal Adriane Mouland in an email sent to all the parents of MSS students.

“The RCMP was immediately called and the school subsequently locked down.”

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects and no students or staff were harmed during the event.

“We recognize how terrifying an incident like this is for all involved, including parents” says Sgt. Josh Roda. “Please be assured we put our children’s lives above all else and will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

The suspects are now in custody while further investigation is being conducted. For anyone with information about the incident, please contact Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.