Two Logan Lake residents are in the race to fill the vacant seat on city council left by the late Chris Candy.

Leslie Thibert and former councillor Amber Chong have thrown their hats in the ring, with an advanced voting date scheduled for Nov. 8 at the Logan Lake Fire Hall.

The general voting date is set for Nov. 18 at the same location.

Candy was elected as a first-time councillor in October of 2022, serving as the emergency program coordinator in Logan Lake for the previous two years. He passed away on July 18 of this year.

Registration for mail-in voting will be available from Nov. 1-15 for those that cannot make it to vote in-person. More information can be found at www.loganlake.ca.

To be eligible to vote, electors must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years or older, a resident of B.C. for at least six months, and a resident of the District of Logan Lake.