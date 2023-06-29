Update, June 29, 1:44 p.m. —

Officials with the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) have confirmed to the Herald that the Davis Lake fire has been extinguished. Crews remain on site at the nearby Alleyne Lake fire, with five personnel at the scene. The Alleyne Lake fire is still active, but now classified as ‘under control.’

Original —

Two small wildfires have broken near Merritt, with the spot size flames still classified as ‘out of control’ this morning (June 29) after being discovered late yesterday.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the blazes are both 0.009 hectares in size, and located near Davis and Alleyne Lakes. The cause of both fires are still under investigation. There are four other fires currently burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre, with 105 across the province.

There are no current area restrictions associated with the fires, but the public is asked to avoid the area while giving crews space to fight the flames. For more information, visit the BC Wildfire Service website.