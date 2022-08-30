On the morning of August 30, one man sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to hospital for treatment, following an incident where an ultralight aircraft crashed near the Merritt Airport.

The Merritt RCMP confirmed to the Herald that a lone individual was caught in a gust of wind and crashed his ultralight aircraft into the Provincial Wildfire Training Centre on Airport Road around 10:30AM on Tuesday, August 30. The pilot of the aircraft was the only person to sustain an injury during the incident. Some damage was sustained to the building.

The man’s injuries are serious, and he was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops to receive treatment. The Merritt RCMP, along with Transport Canada, are investigating the incident.