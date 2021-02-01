Upper Nicola Band (UNB) is confirming three additional cases of COVID-19 within the community.

On Jan. 31 the UNB Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) received an email from the First Nations Health Authority, informing them that the total number of positive cases in the UNB community had risen to seven.

Chief Harvey McLeod and EOC Director Collette Sunday ask that those who have tested positive self-isolate as directed. If anyone self-isolating requires support such as food, shelter, or prescription pick up, they are encouraged to contact UNB to request assistance with these services. The individual’s information will be kept confidential.

UNB asks that all members continue to take precautions and all necessary steps to reduce or prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, social distancing, washing or sanitizing hands often and disinfecting common areas at home and work.

“During these times it is important for us to stay kind to one another and help each other out if possible,” reads a statement released by UNB.

“It is nobody’s fault we get sick and we cannot blame anyone; but we can be kind and help each other out. Please reach out if you are not feeling well or if someone in your household is not feeling well. Through good communication w can get through this together with minimal suffering.”