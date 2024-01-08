Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

Total amounts of 30 to 50 centimetres of snow are expected for the area between today, Jan. 8 and Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The agency said in the statement that a series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to interior B.C. beginning today, with a frontal system sweeping through the region and followed by a low pressure system.

“Snow will begin in the morning while the heaviest snow will fall from tonight into early Wednesday” the release says. “Wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour will generate blizzard-like conditions with near zero visibility.”

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, as well as Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass, are expected to be affected by this weather.

“Over Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, precipitation will start as snow mixed with rain tonight, then change to snow Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night,” the statement reads.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

“Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” the release reads. “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”