Following the public nomination period, Upper Nicola Band (UNB) has announced that the Council portion of its upcoming election will be nixed, with only nine candidates seeking nine open Council positions. UNB voters will head to the polls in the coming weeks regardless, as two candidates are contesting the one position for Chief.

Following the acclimation of UNB’s new Council, the band’s election has been narrowed down to a two person race for the office of Chief. Harvey McLeod, who is outgoing in the role, did not accept a nomination for re-election.

“Having met the requirements of the Upper Nicola Band Custom Election Regulations, February 3, 2020, and in the absence of any other properly nominated eligible members, they are hereby declared elected to the Office of Councillor,” said a release by UNB.

“There will be no vote for Council. There will be a vote for Chief.”

UNB’s new Council will be made up of the following nine band members:

Kayla J.P. Boston

Brian Holmes (incumbent)

Frederick (Scotty) Holmes (incumbent)

Dennis MacDonald (incumbent)

Kevin William Ned (incumbent)

Craig Shintah

Eva Marie Tom

Ira R. Tom

Jeremy D. Tom

Eligible electors will now head to the polls to chose between Daniel Manuel and Yvonne Rosa Ned as their next Chief. Eligible electors are those who are 18 years of age or older on the date of the nomination meeting, UNB members, and not incarcerated at the time of the Custom Election. The full eligibility requirements can be found through UNB’s OneFeather portal. OneFeather is an Indigenous technology company specializing in local elections for First Nations communities.

Advanced polling for the election will be held at the Quilchena Church on March 11, from 8:00am to 8:00pm. Regular polling will take place at the Quilchena Church and the Spaxmn Meeting Place, on March 18 from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

For more information on UNB’s upcoming elections, contact the band’s Electoral Officer, Lawrence Lewis, at 1-855-923-3006, or support@onefeather.ca.