Upper Nicola Band has filled the three empty seats in council chambers.

Jeanette McCauley, Matthew Manuel and Stuart Michel were voted in as the new members of council following this weekend’s special election, in seats left vacant by the resignation of three councillors.

According to the Upper Nicola Band website, elected Coun. Jeremy Tom resigned his position on July 29, 2023, followed by then Coun. Eva Tom, who resigned on Sept. 4, 2023. Shortly after, on Oct. 23, 2023, Coun. Kayla Boston resigned her position.

McCauley garnered 150 votes, Manuel garnered 107 votes and Michel accumulated 100 votes.

They join councillors Fred (Scotty) Holmes, Dennis MacDonald, Brian Holmes, Craig Shintah, Kevin Ned, Ira Tom, and Chief Daniel Manuel in chambers.

The three candidates elected will serve until March 2026.