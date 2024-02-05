—- By Kenneth Wong

Upper Nicola Band announces upcoming special election following vacancy of three councillors.

At the general band meeting on Jan. 31, 2024, the Upper Nicola Band (UNB) Tribunal Committee appointed OneFeather to oversee the upcoming election.

According to the Upper Nicola Band website, elected Coun. Jeremy Tom resigned his position on July 29, 2023, followed by then Coun. Eva Tom, who resigned on Sept. 4, 2023. Shortly after, on Oct. 23, 2023, Coun. Kayla Boston resigned her position.

OneFeather is an Indigenous technology company dedicated to empowering Indigenous nations and sovereignty in the digital era. The firm focuses on election and voting services, membership management, banking, and governance consultancy.

According to the UNB Custom Election Regulations, council must consist of one chief and nine councillors.

A nomination meeting is to take place on Feb. 29.

The special election is set to take place on April 6, with advance polling on March 30, both on Saturdays.