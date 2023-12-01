In the spirit of giving and spreading the holiday cheer, Upper Nicola Indian Band is back at hosting their annual Christmas Enchantment fundraiser.

From Dec. 8 to 17, Nicola Valley residents are invited to participate in this event by purchasing tickets for a mere dollar each. For those who wish to buy tickets, they will be sold at Quilchena Church in Quilchena.

In total, 15 decorated Christmas trees and the many presents underneath them will be handed over to the lucky winners.

Collette Sunday, organizer of the fundraiser, said that this year is the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic that the event is being hosted.

“We’re coming back with this fundraiser and our goal is to raise $40,000, if possible,” she said. “We are looking forward to putting the funds towards our Okanagan language program, our volunteer fire department, youth and elders’ programs.

“Everyone in the Merritt area, in the Nicola Valley looks forward to (it and) really enjoyed the fundraiser,” she said. “We really appreciate all the patrons’ support and purchasing tickets, because it does make a positive impact in our community.”

For more information on the Upper Nicola – Christmas Enchantment fundraiser, please contact Collette Sunday at 250-350-3342 or at admin@uppernicola.com.

Ticket sales:

Friday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9 – 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, Dec. 11 – 14: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.